CBS may have just created its most intriguing morning-show matchup — and the secret sauce could be a little bit of tension.

Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell are now sharing the CBS Mornings stage, bringing two familiar CBS faces with a reportedly complicated history together in front of the cameras.

Sources whisper that CBS News boss Bari Weiss isn't worried about whether the two women are besties behind the scenes.

In fact, insiders tell Naughty But Nice that the opposite could be exactly what makes the pairing work.

Bari isn't stupid. She knows Gayle and Norah aren't girlfriends having brunch together on Sundays. There's history, ego and competition between them. Why hide it? Put them next to each other and turn on the cameras.

Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell Could Bring the Drama

Norah has officially returned to CBS Mornings alongside King and Nate Burleson, giving the network a lineup that insiders believe could suddenly make the show much harder for competitors to ignore.

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Sources claim Donald Trump had previously suggested that putting the two together could make compelling television.

For years, ABC and NBC could practically ignore CBS. Not anymore. Everybody is watching this. If Gayle and Norah work, CBS finally has a weapon. If they don't, viewers may tune in just to watch the tension.

CBS, naturally, is emphasizing the pair's “friendship and chemistry.”

But television doesn't necessarily need two people to adore each other to create chemistry. “Happy families are lovely. Dysfunctional families get ratings,” the insider adds.

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

And that may be exactly what CBS is counting on: two powerful personalities, one camera and just enough history to keep viewers wondering what happens next.