Since its launch, TikTok has provided us with so many things. It kept us up-to-date on the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, brought people together and even turned The Backyardigans theme song into an indie pop hit.

These days the social media app is giving us something else that many of us need right now: escape.

There's the ongoing pandemic. There's Hurricane Ida, which just crashed into the U.S. There's upsetting new legislation. The list goes on and on. For many of us, it feels like we can't just catch a break, but TikToker @asophsfables has some genius advice for how to turn tragic feelings into something you can laugh at.

"Pro tip: When live is falling apart, play songs that make your life feel like a comedy and then some of the bad things seem funny," she explains in a new viral video that shows how playing a little comedy movie/TV soundtrack music in the background can turn catastrophe on its head!

In fact, she's got a whole playlist of songs that'll do the trick.

Tracks include the theme songs from Monsters Inc., Arrested Development and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles," Jason Derulo's "Whatcha Say" and Nickelback's "Photograph" — an interesting mix for sure.

@asophsfables has also come up with a number of other playlist ideas, including songs for your next "1 Second Everyday" video as well as one in which all the songs are from movie and TV scenes where people or animals start tapping things and then eventually break into song.

Not only has the "my life is just a comedy" idea been loved by more than 69,000 users, it's sparking a new way to look at Spotify playlists altogether.

Need some inspiration? Check out her playlist below for some ideas on how to create your own biographical soundtrack.