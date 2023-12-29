Strawberry Graced the Gridiron at the Pop-Tart Bowl and Stole the Show: REACTIONS
The marketing team at Pop-Tarts deserves a raise after last night's first-ever Pop-Tarts Bowl.
No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats beat No. 18 North Carolina State Wolfpack during the college bowl game.
A giant Pop-Tart, named Strawberry, stole the show during the game.
After the game Strawberry was lowered into a giant toaster and then devoured by players.
READ MORE: ‘City I Dislike’ Is Trending — Here’s What People Are Saying About Places in the U.S.
It held a sign that read, “Dreams really do come true,” as it descended into the depths of the toaster and reappeared, sans arms and legs, on a giant tray for players to enjoy.
“RIP in peace,” the announcer said. “Can’t wait to eat you.”
Players tore apart the giant, smiling Pop-Tart as Donna Summer and Kygo's "Hot Stuff" blasted throughout the stadium.
Kansas State also received the first-ever Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy, which sported the breakfast snacks iconic silver wrapper and has two slots that hold real Pop-Tarts.
Strawberry graced the gridiron and won over America's hearts.
Below, we rounded up some of social media's reactions to the giant smiling snack.
Stars Who Played Sports in High School and College
Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol