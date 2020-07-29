Gigi Hadid’s ‘Dream’ Apartment Pasta Cabinets Are Scaring the Internet

Gigi Hadid's apartment is going viral for all of the wrong reasons.

The mother-to-be shared photos from her New York City apartment via Instagram on Saturday (July 25). The supermodel revealed that she spent the last year working on her two-bedroom dream home.

"Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project/dream spot," she captioned photos of her new pad. "Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city.... but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil [sic] help from some of my favorite creatives who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy."

She also gave a shout out to her mother "who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board" that she could ask for. Hadid admitted that even her mother called her crazy when it was "required" during the design process.

Some of the most notable and standout furnishings included a giant pen, a dish of pool table balls in the kitchen and cabinets bursting with dyed rainbow-hued pasta. Not long after sharing photos of the apartment, the internet began to pick apart every detail of her new home and question the model's interior design choices. (Namely: those pasta cabinets!!!)

See the apartment photos, below.

See reactions, below.