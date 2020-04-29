Gigi Hadid’s Family Reportedly Reacts to Pregnancy News

Gigi Hadid’s family allegedly reacted to the big news that she and boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday (April 28) that the couple are expecting their first child together. Hadid is reportedly 20 weeks along in the pregnancy.

The 25-year-old’s mother, Yolanda Foster, and sister, Bella Hadid, were “shocked” by the big news, a source told Life & Style.

“[They] didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] ... but now they’re excited,” the source told the outlet.

“Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy,” they added. “They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family.”

A source told In Touch Weekly that the pregnancy was a “happy surprise” for the couple and that they’re “thrilled” about welcoming a new addition to their family.

The model and singer have dated on and off since November of 2015 and recently reconciled this past December.