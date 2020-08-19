Gigi Hadid has traded in her signature blonde locks for brunette tresses.

The pregnant supermodel made the big hair reveal via an Instagram selfie on Tuesday (August 18). Hadid posted the snapshot of her new brunette 'do in a scrunchie to her Instagram Stories.

See her new hair, below.

Gigi Hadid Instagram

This may come as a surprise to some, but Hadid used to be a brunette. In March 2016 she dyed her hair a striking dark brown. She has also sported a variety of brown shades during a handful of modeling gigs.

In September, Hadid is set to give birth to her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Hadid and Malik have refrained from giving many updates on her pregnancy due to current events.

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic," she said in a live stream last month.

She added that her pregnancy is "not the most important thing going on in the world" and that people should be concerned with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement.