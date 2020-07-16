Gigi Hadid Reveals Why She Hasn’t Shared Details About Her Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid revealed the reason why she hasn’t been sharing information about her pregnancy.

The supermodel took part in a live stream with V Magazine on Wednesday (July 15). During the stream, she shared the reason why she and boyfriend Zayn Malik haven't been publicly updating fans about their pregnancy.

"I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we're all good and safe, and everything's going great and I love you guys," she began. "I do appreciate those positive comments."

"Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic," she added.

Hadid explained that her pregnancy is "not the most important thing going on in the world." The 25-year-old cited the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement as more important causes people should be concerned with.

"That's a reason that I've felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends," she confessed. "Obviously a lot of people have lost [their] lives due to [the] coronavirus — that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening."

"Then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that," she said.

"I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it's been really cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say, obviously, 'make sure you don't miss it,'" she shared.

Watch the live stream, below.