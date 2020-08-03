Gigi Hadid Calls Zayn Malik ‘Baby Daddy’ in Sweet PDA-Filled Social Media Post

Gagi Hadid can't get enough of her "baby daddy."

The supermodel shared a sweet photo of her cuddling up to and sharing a smooch with boyfriend Zayn Malik—her longtime on-again, off-again beau and the father of her unborn child—on Instagram over the weekend (August 1).

Simply captioning the social media post "baby daddy," Hadid reminded fans that the pair are expecting their first child together this year.

Even Hadid's pal Hailey Bieber couldn't handle the cuteness overload, as she left a flurry of heart emojis in a comment under the pic.

See the tender photo, below.

TMZ first reported Hadid's pregnancy at the end of April. Days later, Hadid confirmed her pregnancy during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

She and Malik are allegedly expecting a baby girl.

25-year-old Hadid and 27-year-old Malik first began dating in 2015. She appeared in his "Pillowtalk" music video the following year and in 2017, they became the third couple to appear on the cover of Vogue.

They split in March 2018, reconciled in June 2018, but split again in November 2018. The pair officially got back together in December 2019.