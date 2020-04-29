Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Allegedly Having Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly having a baby girl!

Reports that the couple were expecting circulated on Tuesday (April 28). The 25-year-old model is reportedly 20 weeks along into her pregnancy and found out that they are having a daughter, TMZ first reported.

Fans speculated that Hadid's 25th birthday party doubled as a gender reveal party due to the blue and pink ribbons dangling from her "2" and "5" balloons.

The pair are "over the moon" to add the new addition for their family, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"At the end of the day it didn’t matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," the source added.

The pair are reportedly "thrilled" for this "happy surprise."

Malik and Hadid have been dating on and off since November 2015. The couple rekindled their romance in December.

Malik and Hadid are reportedly quarantining during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at the Hadid family's home.