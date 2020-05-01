Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are soon-to-be parents! But how exactly did these two superstars fall in love in the first place?

The high-profile pair have had their ups and downs just like any other relationship, but they reunited in the end—and now seem head-over-heels and in it for the long run.

Learn how the couple met and when they became official; all about their their breakups, makeups and in-between moments; and how they got to where they are today. From starring in music videos together and gracing the cover of Vogue, there’s not much this power couple can’t do.

See Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's full relationship timeline, below.