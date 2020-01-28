This viral tribute to "girl dad" Kobe Bryant will bring you to tears.

Though many celebrities and fans have shared stories of past interactions with the NBA star, Elle Duncan's beautiful and heartwrenching tribute proved he died doing what he loved most... being a dad.

On Monday (January 27), the SportsCenter anchor shared an emotional tribute, recounting a specific moment she had with Bryant backstage for an ESPN event two years ago. She recalled how a 30-minute conversation with him showcased his love for his daughters and how much he cherished being a father to girls.

"I saw him and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, that's Kobe. I've gotta get a picture for the ‘gram.' I didn't get it for a few minutes because, as I approached him, he immediately commented on my rather large, eight-month pregnant belly," she shared. "'A girl,' I said and then he high-fives me: 'Girls are the best.'"

Duncan continued, "I asked him for advice on raising girls seeing as though he quite famously had three at the time and he said, ‘Just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing.’”

"He said that his wife Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy but was sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl," she said. "I was like, 'Four girls, are you joking? Like, what would you think? How would you feel?' And without hesitation, he said, 'I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.'"

"When it came to sports, he said that his oldest daughter was an accomplished volleyball player and that the youngest was a toddler, so TBD," Duncan recalled. "But that middle one, he said, 'was a monster. She’s a beast. She’s better than I was at her age. She’s got it.' That middle one, of course, was Gigi."

"When I reflect on this tragedy and that half an hour that I spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago," she said, choking back tears. "I suppose that the only small source of comfort for me is knowing that he died doing what he loved the most: being a dad, being a girl dad."

Watch Duncan's touching Kobe Bryant tribute in full, below:

Bryant died on Sunday morning (January 26) when the helicopter he was flying in crashed. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was among the victims, along with seven other people.