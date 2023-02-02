Gisele Bundchen Reacts to Ex Tom Brady’s Second Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady is retiring — again.

The NFL star announced his retirement from football for good Wednesday (Feb. 1) in a video shared to Instagram.

"I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring for good," Brady began.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be long-winded. You only get one long emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," he continued.

Brady concluded his announcement by thanking his fans for "allowing me to live my absolute dream."

Watch below:

In the comments section, Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen reacted to the athlete's second retirement announcement with a message of support.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen commented.

Bündchen wasn't the only star who commented on Brady's announcement.

"We love you man," soccer star David Beckham wrote.

"I’m getting teary eyed watching this. Sad to see you go. Welcome to the retirement world... Again," Serena Williams commented.

"Congrats on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch!!" Derek Jeter shared.

"And WE LOVE YOU," Gwyneth Paltrow posted.

Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez left a goat emoji.

On March 20, 2020, Brady announced that after 20 years playing for the team he would not be re-signing with the New England Patriots. A few days later he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for $50 million.

He announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, 2022. Forty days later, on March 13, 2022, the football star revealed he would be coming out of retirement to play more for the Buccaneers.

In an interview with Elle magazine published in September 2022, Bündchen alluded to her stance on Brady coming out of retirement.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," the supermodel told the magazine.

However, it appears all is well currently between Brady and Bündchen. Since their split, the pair have been very supportive of each other on social media.