‘Glee’ Racks Up 2011 Emmy Nominations

'Glee' is set to be a major force at the 2011 Emmy Awards. Not only is actress Jane Lynch hosting the program, but the show has earned a boatload of nominations once again.

'Glee' is up for Outstanding Comedy Series, where it will compete with 'Modern Family,' 'The Big Bang Theory,' 'The Office,' '30 Rock' and 'Parks and Recreation.' Lynch, who won for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series last year, appears in the same category in 2011, while Chris Colfer earns his second straight Supporting Actor nod.

Three 'Glee' guests -- Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristin Chenoweth and Dot-Marie Jones -- will compete against each other for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Gleeks may be disappointed to hear that Matthew Morrison, Lea Michele and the rest of the cast failed to nab individual nominations. The show did score a bunch of nods in technical categories for sound mixing, casting, costumes, hairstyling and makeup, but was shut out for choreography -- 'So You Think You Can Dance' gobbled up almost the entire category.

Among the other music-related Emmy nominees: Ryan Seacrest of 'American Idol' is up for Best Reality Host, while Lady Gaga's Monster Ball HBO special earned a handful of honors, including Outstanding Music, Variety or Comedy Special.

'Saturday Night Live' comedy performers the Lonely Island earned three noms for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, for their hilarious tunes 'I Just Had Sex' with Akon, 'Jack Sparrow' with Michael Bolton, and '3 Way (The Golden Rule)' with Gaga and Justin Timberlake. Timberlake's 'SNL' monologue is also a contender in the music category.