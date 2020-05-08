Grimes and Elon Musk’s Baby’s Name Is Apparently ‘Illegal’

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out how many Americans are texting their exes in quarantine, how one 6-year-old is cheering up his neighborhood more, below!

Grimes and Elon Musk's Baby Is Apparently 'Illegal'

Grimes and Elon Musk's newborn son, X Æ A-12, may not be able to be named that after all. California law apparently prohibits the use of numbers or symbols in a person's name, and new parents are forced by law to only use the 26 characters in the English alphabet to name their child. (via Cosmopolitan)

Americans Are Calling Their Exes During Lockdown

All this time apart from others has apparently resulted in an increase in folks calling up their exes. 42% of Americans in relationships surveyed in a new poll said they have downloaded a dating app since the onset of the coronavirus. 37% of singles have reached out to their exes, while those in relationships were 40% more likely to use Instagram to slide into their exes' DMs. (via OnePoll on behalf of LELO)

Proposed Cali Bill Would Make It Illegal to Share Graphic Crime Scene Photos

After the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and many others in the Jan. 26 Calabasas helicopter crash, a new bill being proposed to California lawmakers would prohibit a situation in which first responders are able to share or sell photos of bodies at the scene of a death or crime. (via Hollywood Reporter)

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II: See All the Special Celebrity Guests

The second installment of ABC's successful Disney Family Singalong is coming this Sunday, and the lineup — which you can see below — is star-studded!

New Freeform Series Love in the Time of Corona Coming This August.



A new four-part romantic comedy series is planned for the end of the summer, which will capture the unique search for love that the coronavirus has created for so many. The comical series is meant to dive into the love, sex and connections being made during COVID-19... all while staying six feet apart. (via JustJared)

Live Nation Will Cut Concert Attendance Down by 80% Due to COVID-19

As folks await the reopening of neighborhoods, cities and even whole states, one aspect of life will likely stay very different from what it was before COVID-19. Concert venue capacities are looking at an 80% cut, according to Live Nation. This change is meant to allow for about two to 12 seats of distance between concertgoers, bringing capacities down to low numbers. (via WPST)

6-Year-Old Sets Up Joke Stand to Cheer Up Neighborhood

Lemonade and cookies may be off the menu because of social distancing recommendations, but one kid found another reason to set up shop on his home street. Callaghan McLaughlin started up a daily joke stand, where he gives out free jokes for 45 minutes every morning to anyone passing by. (via People)

National Nurses Week Means Free Eats for Health Care Workers

Medical professionals working on the front lines of the war against COVID-19 are being thanked by food chains during this year's National Nurses Week. From May 6 to May 12, medical personnel will be treated to free meals from multiple locations including Chipotle, Dunkin' and more. (via Today)

Dunkin' Selling Donut Kits for At-Home Decorating

The popular coffee and donuts chain has announced it is selling DIY kits so customers can take home and decorate donuts. The new offering is a great way to treat kids while at the same time occupying their time creatively. (via People)