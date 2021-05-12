Grimes acknowledged that her relationship with Elon Musk upsets her fans.

On Tuesday (May 11), the “IDORU” singer shared photos from behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live this past weekend, which the Tesla co-founder hosted. In the pics, she can be seen posing with musical guest Miley Cyrus while donning the Princess Peach costume she wore in a skit alongside Musk.

In the caption, Grimes wrote that she forgot to share the photos earlier because she was hospitalized for a panic attack the day prior. She admitted that it "was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy."

The singer also dropped another bombshell: She is well aware that some of her fans do not like her billionaire boyfriend.

“So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as Princess Peach and so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the Grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it,” she wrote.

See the full post, below:

In the comments section, Grimes also responded to a fan who commented, "THE FACT THAT SHE KNOWS WE ARE UPSET OMG."

"yes I understand it's quite traumatic for y'all, I apologize ha ha," Grimes replied.

So, why do some Grimes fans not support her relationship with Musk? There's a few reasons the businessman is disliked by some.

For once, during the 2018 cave diving rescue mission in Thailand, Musk attacked one of the rescue divers on social media after the diver criticized Musk's submarine idea, which officials at the time called "impractical." Musk called the diver a "pedo guy" in since-deleted tweets.

As for his business practices, a California judge ruled in 2019 that the Tesla CEO and other business executives in the company attempted to illegally sabotage employees' attempts to form a union. Additionally, his company has reportedly attempted to conceal the unsafe work conditions. They've been accused of omitting some workplace injury reports to the government since 2015.

Musk also fought to keep his Fremont, CA factory operating in May 2020 despite quarantine lock-downs to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He won his legal case, but some of his workers tested positive for COVID-19. People claimed that he risked his employees' health by ignoring the official state mandate and reopening prematurely.

People also criticized Musk's response to the pandemic in general, which he called "dumb," referring to the lock-down protocols as "fascist." He downplayed the pandemic and even shared a paper that promoted the use of chloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, a conspiracy theory that has been discredited by numerous health officials.

Overall, some fans believe that what Musk has done and stands for goes against what Grimes seemingly believes in, as her Twitter bio previously read "anti-imperialist."

In 2018, she responded to criticism regarding her bio statement after social media users questioned her on Twitter and Instagram about her relationship with Musk, who is a capitalist.

"I can respect a capitalist when they throw the phuck down on creating cheaper safer public transit, taking humans 2 space, movin the world into clean energy, fightin for Ubi etc. Humans [with] differing views on economics often hang out," she tweeted.

She asked her fans to "see me as a human being an[d] not just an extension of another person."