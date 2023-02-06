Grimes Says ‘Irrelevant’ Grammys Wouldn’t Allow Her to Nominate Sophie

Grimes is calling out the Grammys on social media.

On Sunday (Feb. 5), Charli XCX posted about being snubbed by the music awards show.

"Me not being nominated for a grammy for crash is like mia goth not being nominated for an oscar for pearl and only further proves that people don’t wanna see hot evil girls thrive," she wrote on Instagram.

In a comment under Charli XCX's post, Grimes shared a negative experience she once had as a member of the Producer of the Year board.

"The Grammies are so irrelevant I wouldn’t even sweat it. I stopped even clocking them in any capacity when I was on the producer of the year board and they quite literally would not allow me to nominate anyone who wasn’t on a pre-fabricated list that was exceptionally boring," Grimes claimed.

The Canadian alt-pop artist revealed she was only one of three women and the only person under 40 on the board at the time.

"It’s literally not a relevant thing. I tried to nominate Sophie and was told that wasn’t allowed," she continued.

Grimes was seemingly referring to the controversial "secret committees" the Grammys utilized before eliminating them in 2021.

The Weeknd even boycotted the organization for its allegedly corrupt voting process in 2021 after being majorly snubbed, according to The Fader.

"Even though I won’t be submitting my music, the Grammys’ recent admission of corruption will hopefully be a positive move for the future of this plagued award and give the artist community the respect it deserves with a transparent voting process," he said after the removal of the secret committees.

This makes Grimes' admission about the Producer of the Year board not-so-shocking, but her attempt to nominate Sophie and being allegedly blocked from doing so is especially heartbreaking.

Sophie, who passed away in January 2021, was a trailblazing trans music producer and musician who produced music for artists such as Charli XCX, Kim Petras, Madonna and more. She was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2018 Grammys.

The last woman to be nominated for Producer of the Year at the Grammys was Linda Perry in 2019 following a 15-year gap since a woman had been in the running for the award.

Producer of the Year has never been awarded to a woman.