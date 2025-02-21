Prices at the grocery store are still at a frustrating high and show no signs of coming down any time soon. Still, eating well on a budget doesn’t have to mean sacrificing flavor or nutrition.

With the rising cost of groceries, finding ways to stretch your food budget while still enjoying satisfying meals is more important than ever. Fortunately, small swaps in your grocery shopping habits can lead to big savings over time.

READ MORE: Frustrated Farmers Hit by Trump's Federal Funding Freeze

Many of these budget-friendly swaps also offer additional benefits, such as longer shelf life, reduced food waste and even improved nutritional value.

Whether you're looking to save on everyday essentials or make healthier choices without breaking the bank, a few simple adjustments can make all the difference. Find out what we recommend, below.

Frozen Produce Instead of Fresh Produce

Opting for frozen produce can lead to significant cost savings as they’re typically less expensive than their fresh counterparts, especially when the produce is out of season, ABC reports.

Frozen vegetables can cost 20–50 percent less expensive than fresh. Additionally, frozen produce has a longer shelf life, reducing food waste and the need for frequent grocery trips. This makes for a budget-friendly and convenient option for incorporating more vegetables into your diet!

Apple Juice Instead of Orange Juice

Apple juice is often more affordable than orange juice. According to The Farm Chicken, this price difference can be attributed to factors such as production costs and market demand, as well as higher processing costs for orange juice.

Additionally, Agriculture Drive reports that a widespread disease has reduced citrus production in Florida by 74 percent, causing sharp increases in price. Choosing apple juice over orange juice can be a simple way to reduce your grocery expenses without compromising a sweet, refreshing beverage during breakfast.

Yogurt Instead of Sour Cream

Substituting plain Greek yogurt for sour cream can be both cost-effective and health-conscious. Greek yogurt is generally lower in fat and higher in protein compared to sour cream, according to Food Goddess.

Yogurt is also widely produced and has a longer shelf life, reducing the risk of spoilage. This swap not only saves money but can also enhance the nutritional profile of your meals.

Beans Instead of Meat

Incorporating beans into your diet as a protein source is a cost-effective alternative to meat, as the average cost of dried beans per pound or canned beans is often a fraction of the price of beef or chicken.

Additionally, beans have a longer shelf life and require no refrigeration, making them a cost-effective protein source, VRG reports. This substitution can lead to substantial savings on your grocery bill while providing a nutritious and versatile ingredient for various dishes, from tacos to chili and beyond.

Frozen Berries Instead of Fresh Berries

Berries are one of the produce department’s most expensive items. Choosing frozen berries over fresh can result in considerable savings, especially when certain berries are out of season. Frozen berries are often more affordable and have a longer shelf life, reducing the likelihood of spoilage, according to The Kitchn.

Frozen berries can cost up to 30 percent less per pound than fresh, making them a practical and economical choice for adding fruit to your diet year-round, including in smoothies, pies, oatmeal and more.

Oats Instead of Boxed Cereal

Oats are one of the most cost-effective breakfast options compared to boxed cereals, which often contain added sugars and preservatives. A pound of oats costs significantly less than a pound of most brand-name cereals, Iowa State University reports.

Oats provide a more budget-friendly and nutritious alternative, offering fiber and essential nutrients at a lower price per serving

Frozen Fish Instead of Fresh Fish

Frozen fish is typically cheaper than fresh fish because it;s frozen shortly after being caught, reducing spoilage and extending shelf life.

Fresh fish has a shorter selling window and requires expensive refrigerated transportation, The Scottish Sun reports. Frozen fish can be up to 40 percent less expensive than fresh, and can be purchased in bulk, making it a better value for budget-conscious shoppers.

Unsliced Cheese Instead of Shredded Cheese

Pre-shredded cheese is often more expensive due to added processing and packaging costs. Buying a block of cheese and shredding, slicing or grating it yourself can lead to cost savings that add up over time.

By purchasing a whole block of cheese instead, you not only save money by avoiding the built-in "convenience fee” of pre-shredded options, but also avoid additives such as anti-caking agents commonly found in pre-shredded varieties.