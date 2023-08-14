LOOK: 40 Times Gwyneth Paltrow Looked Absolutely Flawless

Gwyneth Paltrow Through the Years: 40 Times the Star Looked Flawless (PHOTOS)

Dianna Freed / Kevin Winter / Bryan Bedder, Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow has been a Hollywood darling since her early work in '90s films such as HookSeven, and Emma.

Off screen, Paltrow has had several high-profile relationships with other celebs including Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. In an an interview with James Corden in January 2023, Paltrow shared that things got a little wild back in the early days of her career, revealing she did cocaine in the '90s but never got caught because there was no social media at the time.

Paltrow and Martin got married in December 2003 and have two kids together: Apple and Moses. In 2014, the pair infamously "consciously uncoupled" and got divorced. The Avengers star is now married to Brad Falchuk, who is the co-creator of Glee, Scream Queens and American Horror Story.

Over the years, the Goop mogul has served some seriously stunning looks as a bona fide It Girl and fashion icon.

See Gwyneth Paltrow's most stunning looks through the years.

