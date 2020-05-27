Hailey and Justin Bieber Threaten Legal Action Against Plastic Surgeon’s Claims

Hailey and Justin Bieber are reportedly fuming over one plastic surgeon's suggestion that Hailey previously underwent a series of elective cosmetic procedures—so much so that the pair has apparently taken legal action.

Dr. Daniel Barrett, a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills and a creator on TikTok, has been receiving lots of attention for a video he uploaded about Hailey Bieber's physical transformation over the past few years.

In the TikTok clip, Dr. Barrett alleges that Bieber likely underwent a number of facial cosmetic procedures, comparing two photos of the model—one from 2011 and one from 2016—to show the evolution of her face over the course of five years.

Barrett claims that her recent facial features could not have been possible without plastic surgery, particularly her noticeably more slender nose.

According to TMZ, after the video went viral on TikTok, Dr. Barrett was served with a cease and desist letter which claimed that Barrett used Hailey’s name, image and popularity without consent to show off his work and spread accusations about her possible plastic surgery.

The Biebers' legal team also said that the video shows “misrepresentation, defamation, slander, false light, violation of rights of publicity and copyright infringement."

Speaking to the tabloid, Dr. Barrett defended himself and explained that his videos promote education about plastic surgery. He also said does not plan to delete the video off his account and that he is prepared for the legal repercussions ahead.

Watch the video in question for yourself, below.