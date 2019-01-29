Here’s Why Halsey Never Publicly Confirmed Her Split From G-Eazy

Last summer, Halsey and G-Eazy made headlines when they called it quits after a year of dating.

"I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans," the pop star told her fans via Instagram story. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

Shortly after that announcement, the two got back together. Only to break up again in October. This time, though, there was no public confirmation aside from the two unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Now, the 24-year-old is explaining why she decided to keep her split private.

"The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines,” Halsey told Glamour. “Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality.”

She's being mindful of that while navigating her new relationship with Yungblud. While the singer has posted photos with her new love interest, she doesn't tag him and is very hush hush about the status of their relationship.

Instead, she's channeling her emotions into music, and as a result released her first ever No. 1 single as a lead artist in "Without Me." Well played, Halsey. Well played.