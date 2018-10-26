Hold Up: Was Halsey’s Cryptic ‘Weight of the Pain’ Tweet About Her Split From G-Eazy?

Halsey may not have openly addressed her alleged split from on-again, off-again boyfriend G-Eazy just yet, but it seems she's been slowly letting her thoughts known on social media, albeit quite mysteriously.

The "Bad at Love" singer unleashed a series of cryptic tweets about "pain" and "happiness" on Wednesday (October 24), just days after news of her rumored breakup broke.

"@ me: life is not pain vs happiness. one does not replace the other. they exist together. happiness doesn’t arrive as a replacement. it arrives to assist u in carrying the weight of the pain," she wrote in one message, apparently addressing herself personally.

"@ me: now remember that u dummy," she followed up in another tweet later in the day.

While the tweets could obviously be about anything in the 24-year-old performer's life, the curious timing indicates that the messages are most likely in reference to the singer's relationship with G-Eazy, who Halsey broke up with earlier this year before reuniting with in late August.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the two had split yet again, revealing that the rapper and pop star had even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

On Tuesday (October 24), G-Eazy was seen leaving a party in Los Angeles sans Halsey, where he refused to acknowledge their relationship after being asked by TMZ.