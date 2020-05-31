Halsey Shot With Rubber Bullets While Attending George Floyd Protest

Halsey documented her experience protesting in support of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

The "You Should Be Sad" singer shared a series of social media posts on Saturday (May 30) that showed what it was like to be on the front line of Fairfax District of Los Angeles' Black Lives Matter protest.

"The front line will not relent, I will be returning," she began in an Instagram Story. "We were peaceful, hands up, not moving, not breaching the line," Halsey confirmed.

"They [police] opened fire of rubber bullets and tear gas multiple times on us citizens who were not provoking them," she shared. "Most of us were simply begging them to have empathy. To reconsider... to consider humanity and our nation's history and future."

Halsey revealed that she was hit twice, once by the rubber bullets/pellets and once by shrapnel. She also revealed that the crowd was "gassed repeatedly for hours."

The 25-year-old artist confirmed with fans that she was not arrested during the protest. "I WAS NOT ARRESTED," she tweeted.

"I'm safe," Halsey continued. "There were ppl [sic] I had to get to safety as many of them have Visas. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The front line was calm + did not provoke."

Halsey told her followers that many protesters are not safe and that some are in police custody. She asked her fans to donate to bail organizations like she is currently doing.

See her updates, below.