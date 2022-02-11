Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly kicked off a performance-packed week on Thursday (Feb. 10) at the newly minted Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

The two superstars headlined the first night of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

The evening marked Halsey's return to the stage since welcoming their first child in July 2021.

"Can you believe a baby came out of here? Sometimes I look at it while I’m in bed and think, ‘How did it fit?'" the 27-year-old pop star mused on stage, according to Billboard. "Just kidding. Giving birth is, like, the most beautiful thing I've ever done in my life."

The singer spilled that they were feeling a bit anxious after not being on stage in a couple years.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve been on stage and I was really, really nervous today,” she explained. "I spent a couple years straight touring and I was f---ing arrogant as f--k. Something happens when you tour your a-- off, you just walk on stage like, ‘Can’t even tell me nothing.’ That’s not how I felt today. It’s been a long time and I’m so happy that we can be here together enjoying concerts because I didn’t know if we’d ever be able to do it again and I’m so happy."

The singer seemingly brushed off any nerves quickly as they performed a slew of their bops including as "Bad at Love," "Without Me" and "Control."

Watch a clip of their performance here:

Machine Gun Kelly also rocked the house; he too was overjoyed to experience live music amid the ongoing pandemic.

"I used to work at Chipotle. It’s kind of crazy that I’m here performing where I used to watch Kobe [Bryant] play," he told the crowd, referencing the late NBA legend.

"I do just want to say, if you don’t know anything about me, don’t listen to the internet. I’m a kid from Cleveland, and used to work and just f---ing beg to be in a place like this. I was selling my tapes everywhere, and now I just spend my money on weed and chill. If you work at Chipotle right now, just know that you can do it like I did."

The 31-year-old Texas native brought many of his pals on stage, including Willow for their new hit "Emo Girl"; drummer Travis Barker for "Concert for Aliens"; and rapper Trippie Redd for two songs.

Watch a clip of MGK and Willow's performance below:

Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey also performed their duet "Forget Me Too."

Bud Light Music Fest continues with performances from newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on Friday (Feb. 11) and powerhouses Miley Cyrus and Green Day on Saturday (Feb. 12).