Ever since they made their mainstream pop breakthrough between 2016 and 2017, thanks to their omnipresent Chainsmokers collaboration "Closer" (a quintessential radio smash if ever there was one) as well as their hit-spawning sophomore concept album, hopeless fountain kingdom, Halsey has ruled the charts and airwaves, becoming one of the music industry's most ubiquitous modern pop stars.

With a sharp knack for melody and lyrical storytelling, as well as an unfailing penchant for visual drama, Halsey's pop prowess is undeniable. But while she may look like a pop star to most, Halsey's a rock star at heart — they grew up listening to Evanescence and attending Warped Tour religiously, after all — and she's delivered more than a handful of rocking, raucous moments in her career that prove just that.

From teaming up with some of the scene's most talented musicians on various pop-punk bangers to churning out nu-metal collaborations, the past few years have seen a slow-but-sure homecoming for Halsey's rock roots, a journey which culminates on their feminist alt-rock opus, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power (out Aug. 27).

Below, check out five of Halsey's most badass rock moments that preceded her new album.