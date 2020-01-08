Halsey Announces North American ‘Manic’ Tour

Halsey is launching her North American Manic Tour this summer.

The 25-year-old will kick off the North American leg of her world tour on June 2 at White River Amphitheatre in Seattle, Washington and wrap up on August 1 in Irvine, California at FivePoint Amphitheatre.

Joining Halsey for the first half of the tour from June 2 - July 5 will be CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo and from July 12 - August 1, blackbear and PVRIS will join the tour.

Fans can gain access during Halsey's artist presale which begins tomorrow (January 9). Citi cardmembers can gain access to their presale on January 13 at 10 AM local time through January 16 at 10 PM local time.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on January 17 at 10 AM local time. All tickets for the North American leg will also include a copy of Halsey's third studio album, Manic, which debuts on January 17.

See below for the North American tour dates.

Manic World Tour – North American Leg

6/2 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

6/4 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

6/6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/7 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

6/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

6/13 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/15 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

6/16 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6/21 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

6/24 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

6/26 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/27 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/30 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/1 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

7/3 - Milwaukee, WI |-Milwaukee Summerfest

7/5 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

7/12 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/15 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

7/18 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/22 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

7/25 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8/1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre