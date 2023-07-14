Hannah Bahng is stepping into the spotlight.

The 19-year-old sister of K-pop star Bang Chan of Stray Kids is mainly known for being a YouTuber, but now Hannah is branching out into the world of music like her big brother.

On Friday (July 14), the rising star dropped her debut single "Perfect Blues," which she wrote, produced and directed the music video for.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Hanna called "Perfect Blues" her "finding myself moment" and described the song as "coming to terms with the choice that I've made...of whether I want to drown or swim."

"When I wrote it I had a lot of anxiety about whether I was making the right choice [about my future]. It really helped me process the emotions I was feeling. It's a perfect representation of who I am and who I was when I wrote that song," she shared.

Watch Hannah Bahng's "Perfect Blues" Music Video Below:

Hannah launched her popular YouTube channel in 2021. The channel features various vocal covers as well as vlogs, musings and Q&As. As of publishing, her channel has amassed 1.4 million subscribers.

Hannah's older brother is Bang Chan, the lead producer, dancer and one of the vocalists of K-pop group Stray Kids.

The group is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

Stray Kids' most recent album, 5-Star, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in the U.S.