Stray Kids Members Involved in Minor Car Accident, Upcoming Activities Canceled

Three members of K-pop group Stray Kids were recently involved in a car accident.

The group's agency, JYPE, announced that upcoming activities involving Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin have been canceled or modified after the members got into a minor car accident on Sept. 20.

"While returning to their dorms after a schedule on September 20th (Wednesday), the vehicle carrying Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin was involved in a minor collision," JYPE explained in a statement released via the agency's Bubble app.

"After the minor collision, Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin immediately visited a hospital and received thorough medical examination. None of the members and accompanying staff in the vehicle were seriously injured, but as they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being," the statement continued.

READ MORE: Bang Chan Got Bit by Bed Bugs During U.S. Stray Kids Tour

A number of previously scheduled, upcoming performances and activities have been affected, including Lee Know and Hyunjin's Milan Fashion Week plans, which have been canceled, and Seungmin's Birthday Live Stream on YouTube, which has also been canceled.

Only members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, a.k.a. sub-unit 3RACHA, are now scheduled to perform at the group's upcoming event at the Global Citizen Festival.

JYPE's statement concluded with an apology to fans: "We apologize for causing fans to worry with such sudden news. JYPE will place the artists’ health as the highest priority and will provide everything we can to support their recovery. Thank you."

Stray Kids have had a big year in the U.S. with the release of their album 5-Star. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in June and sold 249,500 equivalent album units, marking their third project debut at No. 1 following 2022's MAXIDENT and ODDINARY.

The K-pop group also performed at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12, where they took home the award for Best K-Pop.