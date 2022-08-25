Harry Styles ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Acting Clip Draws Criticism Online

Harry Styles landed on the receiving end of criticism after a clip from his upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling made its way online.

A promotional clip for the Olivia Wilde-directed movie was recently shared on Twitter. The scene features Styles and his co-star Florence Pugh in a heated conversation as their respective characters Jack and Alice.

Watch below:

After the clip circulated, many called the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's acting ability into question, comparing it to his much more experienced co-star's.

They also criticized Styles' accent, which appears to fluctuate in the clip.

"Feel bad for Pugh here, jeeze," one person weighed in on Twitter.

"I can't stop thinking about this. I don't remember the last time I saw such an obvious leap in acting quality between two people. It's baffling," another wrote.

"No it’s actually crazy how much she’s out acting him and she’s barely saying a word," another user tweeted.

"Can't imagine having to be Florence Pugh who is giving it her all meanwhile her costar only has the role because he's blowing out the director's back every night," yet another user wrote, referring to Styles' relationship with the film's director.

However, others defended the former One Direction member. One person blasted back against the critics, writing, "Am I the only one who missed the bad acting here? I didn’t think he did a bad job."

"...I think people are bitching way too much about a 20 second clip," another chimed in.

"OK I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt as this is like a 20 second clip," someone else tweeted.

This isn't the first time Styles has met backlash. Earlier this week, Styles was criticized after Rolling Stone anointed him the new King of Pop, which Michael Jackson is most famously known as.

Additionally, Styles and Wilde were previously slammed for their romantic relationship, with some alleging it's how Styles got his part in the film.

Don't Worry Darling hits theaters Sept. 23.