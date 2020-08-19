Are Harry Styles and Brad Pitt going to be co-stars in an upcoming movie?

Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy is directing the upcoming film Faster, Cheaper, Better, which is rumored to star both the "Watermelon Sugar" singer and Pitt.

The website for the movie's Latin America and European distributor, Vértice Cine, apparently posted the news prematurely (which is still available to access on the website, as of the publishing of this article). After the the announcement was shared on Twitter, the company responded to their own tweet.

“You can find more information about our next distribution projects at http://vertice360.com," the tweet read, before it was later deleted.

Unfortunately, it seems this otherwise exciting revelation is indeed just a rumor: Sources told Vanity Fair that the pair aren't actually starring in a film together, while Pitt's rep outright denied the speculation, telling ET Canada that the report was "false," plain and simple.

The upcoming sci-fi film spans over two decades during a time where cars are controlled by AI and vehicles no longer need humans to operate them on-board. The movie follows various characters' journeys, including that of a union boss, a young businessman, an inland farm manager and a tech millionaire.

"Lives are cut short when the automation and artificial intelligence transform the world as we know it," the movie description reads on the company's website. "In the end, everyone must face the meaning of being human."