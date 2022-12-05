Why Are Harry Styles Fans Mad at TikTok Star Brittany Broski?

Who knew Spotify Wrapped could cause so much drama?

When TikTok star Brittany Broski revealed her top artists of 2022 on her Instagram Story after Spotify Wrapped dropped Nov. 30, Harry Styles fans weren't impressed.

The "As It Was" superstar didn't appear in her top 5 list, prompting die-hard stans, affectionately dubbed Harries, to proclaim her meeting Styles in June as unfair.

"They’re really dragging Brittany Broski because she doesn’t have Harry on her top 5 artists in her Spotify Wrapped… PLEASE go outside," one person tweeted.

Broski became a household name in the form of a meme in August 2019 when her kombucha tasting video went viral and she became known as "kombucha girl."

Since then, Broski was able to capitalize on her viral videos and create a career on social media. Her brand is largely tied to her love of music and being a "stan."

One TikToker discussed the backlash Broski got about her Spotify, saying, "In comes the toxicity, which is never being able to live up to 'stan standards.'"

"Brittany has always been open that she likes a lot of different artists," the TikToker continued, listing off a few other artists that Broski is known for posting about, including The 1975's Matty Healy and Rosalia.

"I think it just proves that we now are idolizing other stans. And people left it up to Brittany to kind of like be the figurehead of the Harry Styles fandom, and that, to me, is not Brittany's responsibility," she added.

The TikToker said, "And now people are having like parasocial relationships not only with the stars themselves but with other fans of stars which is so crazy."

Parasocial relationships have become an internet obsession in recent years when discussing stan culture, and according to Refinery29 in 2021, it describes the way people act like they're in a normal social relationship with a media figure, TV show character, musician, or other prominent person.

It also simply means being attached to or invested in a character, story, or artist, like most fans are today.

"The way people are actually mad that Brittany Broski didn’t have Harry on her Spotify Wrapped but got to meet him like I hope you all remember HIS team reached out to HER. And the whole 'she made him her whole personality,' guys really? As if you don’t have other artists you like," a fan said on Twitter.

Broski met Styles in June 2022 after his team's social media account, @hshq, reached out to her via DM.

She finally met the star on June 2, in a video that's been viewed over 5.5 million times on TikTok and 1.8 million times on YouTube.

"Are you kidding? Are you f---ing kidding?" she says in the video when Styles surprises her. "Is that Harry?"

"Thank you so much for being here," Styles told her as they hugged.

"I'm gonna freak out, what is your problem?" Broski joked during their conversation.

At the time, fans loved the video of the cute interaction.

"This might be the start of world peace," one fan commented.

Another said, "We made it leader. Will this be a national holiday?"

In the description of her YouTube vlog of the two meeting, Broski said, "THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU A MILLION TIMES TO HSHQ AND TEAM HARRY FOR MAKING THIS HAPPEN I AM FOREVER INDEBTED HARRY IS MY IDOL AND MY HERO AND THIS WAS ACTUALLY SURREAL AND I REFUSE TO ADMIT IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED."

Watch the TikTok video, below: