How to Get Tickets to Harry Styles’ ‘Harryween’ Concert

Harry Styles will hold his first-ever Harryween celebration this upcoming October.

On Wednesday (February 26) on The Today Show, the 26-year-old musician announced two special concerts celebrating Halloween. The official poster for the event call it a "fancy dress party," with fans being encouraged to dress up in costume.

The concerts will take place on October 30 and 31 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Orville Peck will act as support for the shows.

Fans can now register through February 29 at 10 PM ET for ticket access through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Program. A select number of fans that sign up will be emailed an access code to use for the Verified Fan pre-sale on March 2 at 10 AM ET.

American Express cardholders will also have a pre-sale beginning on March 2 at 10 AM ET. LaneOne VIP Presale also begins at 10 AM ET on March 2.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 6 at 10 AM ET.

Styles previously announced his Harry Styles: Love on Tour global trek that kicks off on April 15 in Birmingham, England. Special guests for select shows on the tour include King Princess, Jenny Lewis and Koffee.