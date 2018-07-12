Harry Styles Helps a Gay Fan Come Out in Concert

Pride month may have passed, but the colors of the rainbow abounded at Harry Styles' Wednesday night (July 11) show at San Jose’s SAP Center, where he helped a fan come out of the closet.

Social media captured the moment, in which Styles noticed a sign that a young fan was holding that read: “I’m gonna come out to my parents because of you.” Styles leaned in, asked for the fan's mom’s name, and finally announced to the audience: “Tina, she’s gay!”

Styles shouted it one more time and then got the entire audience to echo his sentiment.

And it was good news for the fan, Grace, who gave an update after showing her mom the clip.

"I SHOWED MY MOM THE VIDEOS FROM TONIGHT. SHE IS OVERJOYED AND SAYS THAT 'YES I DO LOVE YOU AND YOU CAN BE WHOEVER YOU WANT TO BE' SHE WANTS TO THANK HARRY FOR HELPING ME COME OUT and she has decided to come to LA Night 1 with me :)" Grace wrote with the image above.

Styles told The Sun in 2017 that while he's never felt a need to explicitly label his sexuality, he's implicitly supportive of anyone who's ready to come out.

“No, I’ve never felt the need to really. No," he said. “Being in a creative field, it’s important to be ­progressive. People doing stuff like that is great...It’s weird for me — everyone should just be who they want to be. It’s tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that.”