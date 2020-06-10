Harry Styles Announces Entire Tour Postponement Days Before Concert Kickoff: See the New 2021 Dates

Harry Styles' Love On Tour has been postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer made the announcement on Wednesday (June 10), just sixteen days before the tour was set to kick off in Philadelphia. The newly rescheduled tour kicks off in Tacoma on August 14, 2021. Jenny Lewis will still act as direct support for the North American leg of the tour.

"This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America," the 26-year-old singer tweeted. "However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19, we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer."

Styles said that the well-being of both his crew and fans is his top priority. "I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so," he continued. "We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world."

The former One Direction member added that he will use the free time for education. "I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future," he added.

Styles concluded the post by asking his fans to educate themselves as well and to "treat people with kindness."

See the new 2021 dates, below.