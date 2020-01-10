Harry Styles’ Guilty Pleasure Will Make One Direction Fans Very Happy

Harry Styles shared his One Direction-related guilty pleasure that is sure to delight fans everywhere.

The "Lights Up" singer played a round of "Burning Questions" on Ellen Friday (January 10), where he also answered other questions, including his relationship status, his first celebrity crush and his biggest fear.

At first, host Ellen DeGeneres asked a simple one... boxers or briefs? He chose briefs. Then, he was asked what his three favorite body parts on a woman are — and in true Harry Styles fashion, he replied "eyes, smile, and character."

The 25-year-old musician later admitted his ultimate guilty pleasure is listening to One Direction's music when he works out, his first celebrity crush was Jennifer Aniston, his biggest fear is dying and he had his first kiss at 12.

As for his relationship status, he said he's currently single.

Check out Harry Styles' "Burning Questions" skit, below:

Before his massive success as a solo artist, Styles was a member of the boy band One Direction alongside Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

After the group decided to go their separate ways in 2015, he released two chart-topping albums, including his recent, Fine Line, which is not only the first U.S. No.1 album of 2020, but it's also the third-largest debut of the year behind Taylor Swift's Lover and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding.