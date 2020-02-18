Harry Styles ‘Shaken Up’ After Being Robbed at Knifepoint Ahead of 2020 Brit Awards

Harry Styles was reportedly held at knifepoint during a robbery in London on Valentine's Day.

According to The Mirror, the "Adore You" hitmaker had a terrifying run-in with a mugger who pulled out a knife and demanded cash. Luckily, Styles handled the situation by quickly handing over his money.

He was not harmed, but the encounter left him very shaken up.

"He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with," a source explained. "Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterward."

"Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February," Metropolitan Police told E! News. "It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured. However, cash was taken from him."

News of Styles' attack comes just hours before his performance at the 2020 Brit Awards, where he's nominated for British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year for Fine Fine. The former One Direction singer was seen arriving at the event's red carpet and seemed to be in good spirits despite the incident.