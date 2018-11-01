Harry Styles Asked Timothée Chalamet About That Infamous Peach Scene

If Harry Styles and actor Timothée Chalamet following each other on Instagram was enough to make headlines earlier this year, i-D's new Q&A between the two stars might just break the Internet. Especially considering Styles wastes no time asking Chalamet about the iconic Call Me By Your Name scene involving an extremely juicy peach.

The conversation begins innocently enough with Styles asking Chalamet about creativity and his new film with Steve Carell, Beautiful Boy. Once Chalamet brings up Call Me By Your Name, it's as if Styles knows exactly what will send fans over the edge. He goes for it.

H: Can you still eat peaches?

T: [Laughs] Umm I can, but not without thinking about it…

Harry Styles, asking the questions we didn't even know we wanted answers to. Don't pinch yourselves–you are not reading Harry/Timothée fan fiction.

H: I’ve had a hard time…

T: [Laughs again] That’s the most awkward scene to see with your parents in the whole world. My poor father… H: I’m sure he’s done it too. You’re close with your family, right?

We know now that both Styles and Chalamet haven't been able to eat a peach without thinking of that scene. Do you need a moment?

The conversation segues into deeper topics like parents and family, political responsibility as celebrities, the pros and cons of social media, and the evolving idea of masculinity. Chalamet even turns the tables at one point, asking the pop star about his experience acting in Christopher Nolan's 2017 World War II film Dunkirk.

While we obviously all freaked out over the peach question, the full Q&A is worth a read. Peeking into the conversation between these two young stars might give even the biggest fans new insight into their beautiful minds.