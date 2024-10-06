Haunted House Goes Viral For Putting People in Dog Cages: Watch

Did this haunted house unlock the scariest fear?

The Jamestown, Ind. haunted attraction, Indiana Fear Farm, went viral on TikTok for a video of one of their scare actors giving a guest the fright of their life! A scarecrow scare actor was seen with a male teenager in his wagon, but this wasn't just a typical wagon. The boy managed to fit inside a cage that was seemingly meant for a medium-large size dog. He was seen on his back with his knees to his chest, nearly in the fetal position.

The grisly scarecrow was in the line portion of their attraction, where guests line up for their iconic haunted hayride. This was all in good fun as the boy waved to the camera and even commented on the video that he was excited to be featured on it. The account captioned the clip, "On our way to another Saturday night at Fear Farm!"

This wasn't the first time that this "cut the line" option was used at the farm. In another clip, someone dressed as a clown took control of the wagon and pulled it away from another scare actor. The scarecrow then managed to put the clown in the cage and pull him along through the line.

This haunted attraction really brings out all of the stops, and according to another TikTok, "nowhere is off limits." In another clip, a guest was seen using the port-o-potty only to open the door to a chainsaw-wielding Santa Claus ready to scare.

According to the attraction's website, entry into their property is "at your own risk." Aside from their haunted hayride which includes explosions, headless horseman and monsters "attacking from every angle." It also is home to the Slaughter Barn, which is an adult only attraction and not approved for those with medical conditions. This haunt will "push the limits of horror" and each year, they add more names to the list of people who can't handle the fright.