‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Booted Dancers From Audition Because They Were Virgos

With fall around the corner, it is officially another season: Virgo season. However, a new claim suggests Jennifer Lopez isn't a fan of those who fall under the astrological sign.

Glee star Heather Morris claims Lopez once cut potential dancers from her tour audition because they were Virgos. The actress-dancer made the claim while appearing on the Just Sayin’ With Justin Martindale podcast this week.

"Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers for one of her tours. She walks in the room and she said, ‘Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?'" Morris recalled.

"She looked at them and she said, ‘Thank you so much for coming.’ And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez," she continued, adding, "Most of the time at a dance audition, you’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10AM and you’re auditioning until 6PM."

Morris admitted she wasn't present at that specific audition, but that she heard the story from other reputable people.

"This is hearsay but true. When one person says something, could be true [but] when multiple people say something … it’s like, ‘Oh, that happened,'" she shared.

However, the Glee alum did note she may have "botched" the story by getting the astrological sign mixed up.

As of reporting, Lopez has not responded to the claim.