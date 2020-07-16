Heather Morris Reveals Her Final Exchange With Naya Rivera

Heather Morris paid tribute to her late friend and former Glee co-star, Naya Rivera.

Morris honored Rivera in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday (July 15), recalling the last time she saw Rivera before the actress tragically passed away in a drowning accident on Lake Piru.

Alongside the heartfelt letter, Morris shared images of their children playing together. She explained that she and Rivera both hated being in photographs.

"The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take," Morris shared. "I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called (which it never does, f--king T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you."

"I planted those succulents and I look at them every day and think of you," Morris admitted. "I still listen to your EP on repeat because from the moment I heard it, it struck me and I always wished the world knew more of your voice. You sent me over 5 dozen Snapchat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn’t save one of them."

Morris revealed that the friends vowed to spend every Easter together but couldn't spend the last one together due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a f--k (but still somehow respectful )," she wrote. "Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen... you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted."

"I speak to you every day because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart," she concluded.

See the post, below.

Rivera's body was found by authorities in Lake Piru on July 13, five days after she went missing. Rivera went missing on July 8 after she rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey. Josey told the police that his mother went swimming and never returned.