Authorities announced that there is no foul play suspected in the case of Naya Rivera's tragic passing.

During a press conference on Monday (July 13), officials revealed that they found Rivera's body floating on Lake Piru around 9:30 A.M. The area of the lake where she was found is estimated to be between 35 and 65 feet in depth, with trees and brush underwater.

"We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said during the press conference . "There is no indication of foul play or that this was a suicide."

Even though authorities are confident that the body belongs to Rivera and that her death was an accident, her body has been taken to the Ventura County Coroner's Office for an official autopsy.

As for how Rivera died, Ayub speculated that a current could have swept the actress away and that she may have "mustered enough energy to get her son onto the boat but not enough to save herself."

Rivera went missing on Wednesday (July 8) after she and her four-year-old son Josey rented a pontoon boat to take out onto the lake. Josey told authorities that his mom went swimming and never returned back to the boat.

Ayub told the media during the press conference that Josey told his investigators what had happened to his mother. He said that Rivera went swimming and when he looked out across the lake he watched as she disappeared underwater.