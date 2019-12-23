Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s Marriage Proposal Story Is the Sweetest

Hilary Duff shared the story behind husband Matthew Koma's sweet marriage proposal.

As previously reported, the couple tied the knot at their Los Angeles home over the weekend in an intimate backyard wedding. Hours after news broke, the Lizze McGuire star shared an image of her and her longtime love on their wedding day via Instagram, which featured her stunning custom Jenny Packham dress.

Ahead of the big day, the actress also opened up her relationship in a video with Vogue which sees Duff get emotional as she tells the romantic story of how Koma popped the question.

“When Matt proposed to me, we were living in New York and I was working on a TV show,” she explained. “I’d had a very long day, so he was like, ‘Let’s go on a walk. You’ve had a long day, let’s just get out and chat and catch up. There’s this new park I want to take you to.'”

“So we’re walking through this park in Dumbo, and it’s on the water and it’s gorgeous,” Duff continued. “And all of a sudden he’s like, ‘I’ve been working on something for you, you’re going to love it.'”

The singer-songwriter then handed her a book of personalized illustrations and inside jokes.

“This is the book that Matthew proposed with,” Duff revealed in the video. “It’s all about our love story and it’s illustrated with these beautiful sketches and pictures of us and our whole entire story mapped out for us to refer back to, I think, as we get older, but also for our kids to know.”

“So I get to the very last page and there’s a little piece that I have to lift up,” she explained. “It was an orange. We call each other ‘half-orange,’ — like, ‘You’re my half-orange.’ And that’s just an inside thing that no one would understand. But it was a little orange sketched on the page, and I lifted it up and my ring was inside.”

“I’m going to get really choked up,” Duff said. “It was so sweet, it was really special and really simple, which is very much how we are and how we operate.”

You can check out the full Vogue video, below: