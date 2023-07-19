We are now living in the Beenie Von Weenie era.

The dachshund outlasted nearly 100 others from his breed to take the top prize during the wiener dog races at the 26th annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals in Los Alamitos, California this past weekend.

According to People, the fleet-footed dogs competed in 10 trial heats throughout the day. Racers dashed along a 50-yard course to reach their owners at the finish line.

At the end of the day, Beenie Von Weenie was the last one standing, taking home a $1,000 prize and the title of "The Fastest Wienie Of the West."

The annual event is held as a benefit for local animal services. This year's Wiener Nationals helped raise funds for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center.

Races are limited to dachshunds who live in the area near the event's location.

"We admire Greyhounds as much as the next guy, but fair is fair," the official rules read on the event website. "So only genuine, low-to-the-ground dachshunds (real wiener dogs) will be allowed to race."

Of course, not all of the competitors are completely focused on the race. There are just so many smells coming from the food at the concession stands, after all.

Dog owners are allowed to use a toy or a treat to try to entice their dog to traverse the course.

"I've been coming every year, and he nailed it," Beenie's owner, Nicolee Leonard told reporters following the dog's championship run.

In addition to the cash prize, Beenie also won a new dog house, where he is hopefully spending time resting up for the next wiener dog race scheduled for July 27 at the California State Fair and Food Festival in Sacramento.

