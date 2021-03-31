Wondering how to buy Lady Gaga's exclusive Dom Pérignon champagne?

After the release of her limited edition Chromatica Oreos, Mother Monster has her eyes set on luxury alcohol—and Little Monsters (who are over the age of 21, of course) can't wait to get their hands on the exclusive bubbly!

On Wednesday (March 31), Gaga announced a new collaboration with Dom Pérignon via a stunning poster of her holding a purple bottle of a vintage 2006 sparkling rosé.

"I am very excited to announce my collaboration with @domperignonofficial," Gaga wrote on Instagram. "Dom Pérignon and I are both driven by the need for creative freedom and we’re excited to share the Queendom with you, an artistic universe we created with my dear friend @nick_knight!"

In addition to the champagne, Gaga will release a film with creative director Nick Knight on April 6. The "Stupid Love" singer will also be featured in a Dom Pérignon advertising campaign, which includes a sculpture designed by Gaga herself.

Dom Pérignon said in a statement that the collaboration is "an invitation to enter the shared universe of two iconic creators." The beverage company is also working with Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.

"I always thought Dom Pérignon was a model of what creation is all about," Gaga told People. "There is no rule, except one: To never stop reaching for the stars."

"Their tradition is centuries old, but they push their own boundaries and find ways to reinvent themselves completely," she said added in an Instagram video. "And I am thrilled that we will be able to celebrate this together."

So, how can you buy Lady Gaga's Dom Pérignon? Unfortunately, Gaga has not revealed the official release date of the champagne just yet. The company has not announced whether it will be an in-store exclusive or available online. However, fans can sign up for an email subscription through Dom Pérignon's website that will alert subscribers how and when the bottles become available to purchase.