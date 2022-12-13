Howard Stern Says ‘Whiny’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ‘Like the Kardashians Except Boring’

The internet has been buzzing since the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries Harry & Meghan on Netflix Dec. 8, with Volume II set to drop Dec. 15.

One person who's not a fan? Howard Stern.

"It’s been painful. I don’t — I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife [Beth Stern] wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny b----es," Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday (Dec. 12), according to Entertainment Tonight.

Stern said he doesn't "feel bad" for Harry and Meghan at all, except for having "empathy" for the English prince regarding the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

"Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about ‘Wah, wah, wah, and they don’t like me’ and she wants to be beloved in this country, but man, oh man, you know, it’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, 'We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone,'" Stern continued.

"And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix — showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like the Kardashians except boring," he added, referencing the infamous American family who has dominated reality TV for over a decade.

But Stern's comments didn't stop there.

"So like, where do you go with this? Is this your career talking about how humiliated you were being part of, I don’t know, living in a castle? And it’s hard to relate to. It’s like, it looks pretty terrific to me. If it was me, I never had to worry about money and never had to worry about work," Stern continued, saying he could live his "whole life in that palace, on the grounds."

The couple previously lived at Frogmore Cottage in the U.K.

Stern also predicted that Harry will one day divorce Meghan.

"You know, I think he’s eventually not gonna dig her. I’m telling you," he said.

In a statement to ET, the couple's representatives said:

The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back. This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.

As aired on the docuseries, Meghan and Harry said that their reason for making the series was to be able to tell their side of the story directly from the source.