Husband Tells Pregnant Wife He’s in Love with Her Sister, Still Wants to Work on Marriage

A woman took to Reddit explaining her husband recently admitted he's in love with her sister.

The pregnant woman explained her sister has always been her protector, and the two have been extremely close their entire lives.

When the sister recently got engaged, however, the woman's husband admitted his feelings.

"My sister met her BF a year ago. He got along very well with me and my husband although I always felt that my husband never really liked the guy," she wrote via Reddit, according to The Mirror.

When the woman asked her husband why he didn't like her sister's beau, he said he felt the man wasn't good enough for her.

"Last night my sister's BF proposed. We were just having pizzas and they were having beers on my sister's balcony and the BF just suddenly went down on his knees and took out a ring," the woman continued. "She was very surprised but happy all the same and said yes. When we went back home my husband was a little tipsy. He told me he wasn’t tired and that he was going to [have] one more beer and watch TV and that I should go to bed."

After some time, the woman went to the living room and found her husband crying. That's when he confessed his feelings for her sister.

"I asked him what was going on and he told me that he was in love with my sister. Has been for years but he knew how wrong this was. He told me that he loved me very much and promised to be a good husband and father to our daughter. He slept on the couch. He’s still sleeping now."

The woman was shocked and had questions: "My sister, should I tell her? Nothing can be the same again but she’s my only family and my best friend. And my husband. Is this over? I have been so blind now I see everything, of course he’s in love with her. How could I be shocked now? Can I save this marriage? And my baby? What can I do?"

The woman later shared in an update that her husband apologized and declared his love for her and his intention to make their relationship work for the baby.

"I asked him if he loved her more than me and he said it’s just a different type of love," she added. "I asked him if he has stayed with me all these years to be near her. He said I was being unfair to him because he did love me."

In another update, the woman wrote that she and her husband had started marriage counseling, and she suggested they separate for the time being.

"He cried when I told him that I wanted to separate," she wrote. "He told me he has lost everything in one day because of a drunk confession that meant nothing. He loves me and he wants to be with me. He suggested that we move away. He has had job offers in other cities on several occasions. He said this could be our new start."

In the interim, the husband is living in their basement and the woman has decided not to tell her sister about the confession.

"This is my battle and my marriage," she wrote. "I love my sister so much but I’ll be very honest here. I resent her. I’m jealous of her and I think I have always been jealous of her. She’s a way better person than I am. I HATE that she’s so good to me and my husband. I hate that he sees how much better of a person she is and I hate that I don’t blame [my husband] for loving her instead of me."