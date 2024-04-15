Woman ‘Destroyed’ Her Marriage With NSFW Texts About Her Ex’s Private Parts

A woman's husband flew into a rage after he discovered some intimate texts between his wife and her best friend about her ex's private parts. Now, she's wondering if she "destroyed" her marriage.

"My husband and I have been together three years and married for almost six months. We usually have a great relationship and this is completely on me. There is a guy I dated very briefly when I was like 18. It wasn't serious, I just knew we weren't going to be compatible and didn't want a serious relationship so I 'broke up' with him," she wrote on Reddit.

When her best friend began dating the man, she had a few questions.

"The other day we were texting. She was telling me about their date and jokingly asked me about his d--k size. I really should not have and regret it but basically told her he was big. It was just dumb joking texts between friends that I didn't think anything about at the time," she continued.

However, when her husband later discovered the texts, it "completely wrecked" him.

"He is really clearly hurt and has been really angry. I told my husband before that we briefly dated. He thinks I didn't tell him we had s-x but I thought it was implied from our [conversation]," the woman recalled.

Now, her husband won't stop screaming at her and demanding she tell him "every single detail of when I had s-x with ex."

"I don't like this and I hate my life right now. I have been apologizing every day but we aren't getting anywhere. Everything I do makes him mad and it has been bad. He is never like this and I'm trying to be understanding because I did something horrible," she concluded.

Users in the comments tried to sympathize with the man's feelings, but many agreed he has taken things way too far.

"Normal for your husband to feel hurt by that. If my partner was texting a friend about an ex that’s a good guy with a big d--k, I’d feel pretty uneasy and want to talk through things. Not normal to turn into a psycho about it and scream like a rage-filled toddler. You aren’t destroying your marriage. This is not a sane reaction. Honestly, I’d run," one person wrote.

"There is no mistake you can make that justifies verbal abuse. A hurt person only turns into an abusive person, because they believe they are entitled to abuse you. Don't lose sight of what you know is true: You reasonably disclosed your past relationships to him. His reaction of feeling hurt by a private conversation with the woman who actually is dating this ex, is reasonable. But hurt is where it ends. Rage is not justified. Abuse is not justified," another commented.

"Your husband sounds like a crazy person. Who cares who you had s-x with eight years ago? Five years before you even knew him. And honestly, I don't even really agree that the text was inappropriate. It's not like you brought it up, you were asked a question and you answered. You're not sitting there reminiscing unprompted. I bet you a million dollars if one of your husband's friends asked him how some former lovers' bodies were, he'd answer without a second thought," someone else chimed in.