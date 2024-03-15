This Is Where it’s Illegal to Ride in Truck Campers

Would you consider camping almost a national pastime for Americans? Personally, you either love it or hate it and I'm the latter no matter how popular it is and how you define camping. The United States is a mecca for travelers year-round and camping season is no exception as you can find some place any time of year to set up camp.

Anyone who owns or rents a camper no matter where they live loves hitting those open highways and byways to see the country or enjoy a favorite region. One of the most popular types of campers is the truck camper, which attaches to pickup trucks.

Motor Homes Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

According to Motor Biscuit, this is because the perks of simplicity are pretty attractive. These vehicles are smaller and on the less expensive side. You can also park them in any parking space that a regular vehicle usually parks. They travel lightly, and you can get to more rural areas or hard-to-reach locations that larger campers just can't handle or maneuver to.

Camper car on the highway Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

But here's the thing. While another plus for many is the freedom of using truck campers as overflow for larger families by riding inside on longer journeys while someone else drives, five states say it's just too dangerous to ride in them.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to Truck Camper Adventure, more states should make it illegal because they don't have seatbelts while talking freely with the driver is difficult at best. Truck campers also don't go through crash testing, so they're not built for higher-speed collisions and rollover accidents.

So if you find yourself traveling through Maine, New Hampshire, Maine, Arkansas, Mississippi, or Pennsylvania know the laws and take note that these are the only five states in the country on board with the dangers that exist with riding in truck campers and have made it against the law.

Safe travels happy campers.

The Most Shocking Horror Movie Deaths Some horror movie kills are even better when you have no idea they're coming. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky