The rides at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds weren't as bright this week, but the smiles more than made up for it.

The "oldest county fair in Wisconsin" kicked off its 181st year this week with a new specialty day for those who may not have been able to access the rides and fun in past years.

What Is Inclusive Ride Day?

An inclusive rides day was established for those with special needs that may have sensory issues.

According to WITI, flashing lights were turned off and the music volume was lowered on carnival rides throughout the fairgrounds.

Ride staff also allowed for extra time for guests and their caregivers to enter and exit the rides.

"We want to make sure everybody understands they're welcome and has the opportunity to be part of these great moments and these summer fair traditions that everybody loves," Chrissy Gluege, Waukesha County Fair executive director, told WITI.

The first inclusive ride day at the fair drew 180 people and their caregivers who signed up in advance for the event, which was free for all attendees during the inclusive hours.

What else is scheduled at the Waukesha County Fair?

According to the WITI report, fair organizers were pleased with the turnout from the first ever inclusive ride day and have already discussed turning it into an annual event.

The Waukesha County Fair continues through July 23 with a schedule packed with midway rides, live music, farm animals a demolition derby and more.

Waukesha is approximately 20 miles west of Milwaukee in southeastern Wisconsin.

