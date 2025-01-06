Influencer and Mom of Two Dead at 27 After Choking During Family Dinner

Influencer and mom of two Carol Acosta, a.k.a. Killadamente, has passed away at age 27 after choking during a family dinner on Jan. 3.

The social media star's death at the dinner in New York City was confirmed by her sister Katyan, according to People.

"I love you sister and I will always love you. I give thanks to God for giving me a sister like you with your big heart. Rest in peace my sister," Katyan wrote in a post on her Instagram account.

According to Acosta's cousin, the influencer began to choke during dinner, had difficulty breathing and "had an attack of some kind," per The Mirror.

Acosta was rushed to the hospital but doctors were unable to save her.

People also reported that Acosta's sister elaborated on the tragic situation in a series of Instagram Stories posted on Jan. 5 in which she explained that Acosta's family is not sure what exactly happened to her.

She added that they are waiting on the results of tests to determine her true cause of death.

"I know you will always be with me my sister, my partner and my best friend forever. I love you and I will always love you," Katyan said.

The family also set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs for the social media personality who "managed to help thousands of people through her work."

Notably, she boasted over six million followers on Instagram alone.

"On this occasion we join together and ask for your help to give her a farewell as she deserves," they wrote.

Acosta was mom to two young children, Reina and Legend, per her Instagram bio.