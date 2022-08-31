Stan Twitter is notorious for igniting fandom wars and discussing topics in the entertainment industry that define each generation, like the Twitter Spaces that mimic Verzuz battles like Justin Bieber vs. One Direction.

This week, the debate is over Cher and Dua Lipa, and the 'Believe' icon herself had something to say about it.

When a fan called Dua the "Cher of our generation" in reference to side-by-side photos of the two singers with similar sleek, dark hair and shimmering stage outfits, another fan quote-tweeted it with "So much truth in one tweet."

The person also tagged Cher and Dua Lipa, to which Cher replied with a sassy comment of her own.

"How many [years] are in a generation," she asked, with a thinking emoji attached.

The original side-by-side post has since been deleted, but the interaction sparked reactions from other fans on Twitter.

"Y’all coming for Cher one of the most influential female acts in music history… over DUA LIPA," one fan wrote.

At the same time, others were loving the honor of their fave being compared to such a legend.

One fan posted a video edit of the two singers set to ABBA's "Dancing Queen" which showcased their similar appearances and iconic outfits.

Some Dua fans came to her defense and said that, "I love Cher with every bone in my body but if Cher rlly thinks she’s better than Dua Lipa music wise somebody gotta wake her up."

One fan pushed back against the lighthearted comparison with: "Cher has won awards for acting, been in some many iconic movies, had her own show IN ADDITION to her music which has earned her a #1 in 6 different decades. Dua Lipa wishes she was like Cher."

Many Cher fans reiterated the fact that there can only be one Cher, like one person who said, "Cher is Cher. No need to compare two completely different individuals in talent just because one dress like the other."